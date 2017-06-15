Prince Harry visits Borough Market

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Prince Harry visits re-opened Borough Market
Prince Harry has visited Borough Market a day after it re-opened following the London Bridge attack.
He met traders and restaurateurs whose staff and customers were caught up in the incident.
-
15 Jun 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-london-40284326/prince-harry-visits-re-opened-borough-marketRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window