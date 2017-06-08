Media player
Poo bags slung in trees at beauty spots 'an abomination'
There is a new form of littering plaguing some of London's beauty spots.
It involves some dog owners leaving the bags they were meant to take away, hanging off trees.
Keep Britain Tidy says it is a disgusting development that needs to stop.
08 Jun 2017
