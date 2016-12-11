Burst water main floods Stoke Newington
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Stoke Newington Flood: Emergency services access flooded road

About 350 people were evacuated from their flooded homes and businesses after a water main burst in Stoke Newington, north London.

London Fire Brigade brought in rafts to get on to the flooded road, said the bystander who filmed this video.

  • 11 Dec 2016