Burst water main floods Stoke Newington

Video
Stoke Newington Flood: Emergency services access flooded road
About 350 people were evacuated from their flooded homes and businesses after a water main burst in Stoke Newington, north London.
London Fire Brigade brought in rafts to get on to the flooded road, said the bystander who filmed this video.
11 Dec 2016
