'Mass school brawl' caught on camera
A street fight involving up to "100 schoolchildren" in south-east London which left two people needing hospital treatment was captured on camera.

Seven people aged between 15 and 21 have been arrested following the brawl in Northumberland Heath on Monday afternoon.

  • 20 Sep 2016