Imperial College London is to enter a team into the first ever Cybathlon, or bionic Paralympics, in Zurich this autumn.

The team will compete using cutting edge "bionics", machines which allow paralysed individuals to move by stimulating their muscles.

London FutureFest is taking place in Tobacco Docks in Wapping on Saturday showcasing bionic technology - and how it can create the sportsmen and women of tomorrow.

Dancing drones and artificial intelligence robots will also be showcased.

