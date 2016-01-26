Media player
Final footage of Morden Tube stabbing victim released
The final footage of a university lecturer who was stabbed to death near Morden Tube station during rush hour has been released by police.
The CCTV images show Daniel Young, 30, walking along Dorset Road as he approached Kendor Gardens, where he was killed on 19 January.
Police have said they still have "no clear motive or reason" why Mr Young was murdered.
26 Jan 2016
