A 51-year-old woman disarmed an attacker who lunged at her teenage grandson with a knife on a bus in south London.

The pair were on a Route 133 bus on Brixton Road, Lambeth, when the 15 year old was targeted by a woman with a large knife, police said.

CCTV footage has been released of the incident at about 12:30 GMT on Boxing Day.

The boy suffered a minor cut to the stomach.