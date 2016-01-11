Video

A Syrian man and his London fiancée have been reunited after being separated for three years because of the country's war.

Pharmacist Razan Alakraa, from Willesden, and Ahmed Alhameed, a Syrian doctor, got together in 2009.

Mr Alhameed worked as a doctor in a field hospital after the civil war broke out, but he was arrested in 2013 and tortured by members of President Bashar al-Assad's regime.

He later managed to escaped the country through Lebanon, before landing at Heathrow airport on 1 January.

Alpa Patel reports.