One of the shopkeepers
Kingsbury shopkeepers confront armed raiders

Mobile phone footage shows the moment a group of shopkeepers in north London confronted armed, smash and grab raiders.

The eight-strong gang on mopeds smashed through the front of a jewellery store before neighbouring shop workers joined forces to intervene and defend its owner.

It is thought about £20,000 of jewellery was stolen in the robbery in Kingsbury, as Alice Bhandhukravi reports.

  • 09 Sep 2015