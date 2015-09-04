Media player
Childcare worries for shift-working health worker
A mental health worker from north-west London explains how she feared she would never find the right childcare to cover her flexible working pattern.
She and her husband both work weekend and evening shifts.
Her situation was resolved when she came across a scheme run by Brent Council which matches approved childminders with families working unsociable hours.
04 Sep 2015
