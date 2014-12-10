Katharine Carpenter reports
Frozen-inspired lights illuminate Dagenham street

Families in Dagenham have turned their row of homes into a setting inspired by Disney hit film Frozen for Christmas.

The display, which has taken 28 days to complete, and uses 15,000 lights, is intended to raise money for a children's burns charity.

BBC London's Katharine Carpenter meets Dagenham's Olaf the snowman.

