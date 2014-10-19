Media player
Cutty Sark ship avoids major damage in fire
The Cutty Sark ship avoided major damage when a fire broke out onboard, London Fire Brigade says.
The historic ship in Greenwich was devastated by a blaze seven years ago, but safety plans which have been put in place since meant the latest blaze was successfully contained.
George Frost, of London Fire Brigade, said firefighters had worked hard to improve the response plan to any fires following 2007's blaze.
Dr Kevin Fewster, director of Royal Museums Greenwich, said the latest fire was a minor event and had mainly caused smoke damage.
19 Oct 2014
