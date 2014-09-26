Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Arsema Dawit inquest: Police criticised over stab murder
Police have been criticised for failing a teenager who was stabbed more than 60 times by her jealous and controlling ex-boyfriend.
Arsema Dawit, 15, was stabbed 60 times by Thomas Nugusse in Waterloo, central London, in 2008.
Alex Bushill reports for BBC London. Solicitor Manal Fouad read a statement from the family outside the court.
-
26 Sep 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-london-29387258/arsema-dawit-inquest-police-criticised-over-stab-murderRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window