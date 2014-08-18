Video

Sabrina Moss was out with friends celebrating her birthday last year when she became the unintended victim of a battle between drug gangs.

As she stood outside a fast food restaurant in Kilburn she was gunned down by two hooded men and later died in hospital.

Hassan Hussain, 29, from Willesden; Martell Warren, 22, of Kensal Green, and Yassin James, 20, from Wembley, were found guilty of murder.

During the trial, the Old Bailey heard the attack was part of a "violent antagonism" between two gangs, and the two women just happened to be near the intended targets.

BBC London's Gareth Furby spoke to Ms Moss' father John Chalmers, her friend Sabrina Gachette, who was also shot, and Det Ch Insp Andy Partridge from Scotland Yard.