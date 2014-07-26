Daniel Spargo-Mabbs plays guitar
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Daniel Spargo-Mabbs death: Parents' warning over ecstasy

The parents of a schoolboy from Croydon, south London, who died after taking ecstasy say they want lessons to be learnt from his death.

Sixteen-year-old Daniel Spargo-Mabbs had three heart attacks after taking half a gram of MDMA powder at an illegal rave in January.

The couple have now set up a charity - The Daniel Spargo Mabbs Foundation - in their son's memory to educate young people about the danger of drugs.

Emilia Papadopoulos reports.

  • 26 Jul 2014
Go to next video: Mother's warning after son's drug death