Daniel Spargo-Mabbs death: Parents' warning over ecstasy
The parents of a schoolboy from Croydon, south London, who died after taking ecstasy say they want lessons to be learnt from his death.
Sixteen-year-old Daniel Spargo-Mabbs had three heart attacks after taking half a gram of MDMA powder at an illegal rave in January.
The couple have now set up a charity - The Daniel Spargo Mabbs Foundation - in their son's memory to educate young people about the danger of drugs.
Emilia Papadopoulos reports.
26 Jul 2014
