London Assembly member and Green Party peer Jenny Jones has demanded answers from the Met Police after she discovered her actions have been recorded on a database of "domestic extremists".

Documents obtained under a Freedom of Information request by the politician show that officers have been tracking her political movements for more than 10 years.

Baroness Jones said the practice was "an absolute waste of time".

The Met Police claimed the force could not comment on individual cases.

BBC London's Home Affairs Correspondent Guy Smith spoke to Ms Jones.