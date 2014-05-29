Video

The police watchdog has joined calls from the family of a man who died in police custody to block the resignation of an officer facing an investigation.

Forty-year-old Sean Rigg, who had schizophrenia, died after being restrained at Brixton police station in 2008. An inquest into his death found four officers had used 'unsuitable force'.

His family is urging the Metropolitan Police Commissioner, Sir Bernard Hogan-Howe, not to accept the resignation before the officer faces possible disciplinary proceedings.

BBC London reporter Marc Ashdown spoke to Mr Rigg's sister Marcia Rigg and Deborah Coles, director of Inquest.