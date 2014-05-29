Media player
London prepares for Tour de France
It is the biggest annual sporting event in the world, and this summer the Tour de France will come to the capital.
On 7 July it will pass by London landmarks like the Olympic Park, the Houses of Parliament, finishing at Buckingham Palace.
With thousands wanting to catch a glimpse of the race, transport bosses are urging spectators to plan ahead.
BBC London reporter Emilia Papadopoulos spoke to Leon Daniels from Transport for London, Robin Holloway from Cycle Surgery and Peter from Covent Garden Metal Sign Company.
29 May 2014
