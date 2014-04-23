Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Boy saves young brother from dog attack in Eltham
A mother from Eltham has said her 11-year-old son should be given an "award for bravery" after saving his baby brother from a dog attack.
Jack Mackay, suffered deep bites to his face and arm when he rushed forward to protect his family earlier this month.
The dog has been destroyed; however, Jack's mother Lucy Farlam is calling for changes to the law so all dogs have to wear muzzles in public places.
-
23 Apr 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-london-27134815/boy-saves-young-brother-from-dog-attack-in-elthamRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window