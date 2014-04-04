The Olympic Stadium
The new Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park is due to open on Saturday on the London Olympic site in east London.

BBC London's Tarah Welsh shows you what you can see and do including taking a dip in the pool at the Aquatics Centre, getting on your bike in the VeloPark or letting your children try out the adventure playground.

