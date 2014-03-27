Sir Bernard Hogan-Howe
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Met Police chief considered ending stop and search

The commissioner of the Met Police has revealed how he considered banning the tactic of stop and search, to help improve community relations.

Sir Bernard Hogan-Howe also said he supports a 50:50 recruitment process to increase the number of ethnic minorities in the force.

BBC London's political correspondent Karl Mercer reports.

Do You Trust the Police? will be broadcast on BBC One London at 19:30 GMT on Friday.

  • 27 Mar 2014