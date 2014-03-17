Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Residents worried about Euston HS2 plans
Residents in Camden have said they are worried about plans to make Euston station the London hub for the HS2 rail project.
In a report for the government, HS2 chairman Sir David Higgins called for "a more comprehensive development" of the central London station.
BBC London's transport correspondent Tom Edwards spoke to business owner Arsat Baghaty, Labour councillor Sarah Haywood, Robert Latham from the Euston HS2 Area Action Group and Transport Minister Baroness Kramer.
-
17 Mar 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window