Rare 1,900-year-old sculpture found near Aldgate station
The latest piece of Roman history to be unearthed at a London building site has been described as an exceptional find.
The statue, which shows an eagle with a serpent in its beak, has been hailed by experts as one of the finest artefacts ever unearthed in Britain.
It was found on the building site of a hotel near Aldgate tube station.
29 Oct 2013
