Video

A mass cycling protest has taken place outside Parliament calling for safer roads in London.

It was timed to coincide with a debate in the House of Commons to get more people cycling.

Cyclists are calling for more to be done, such as separate cycling lanes, however the mayor's office says it is spending £1bn on improving safety.

Tom Bogdanowicz from London Cycling Campaign; cyclist Dag Lindberg; Jim Fitzpatrick, Labour MP for Poplar and Limehouse; Jean Dollimore from Camden Cyclists and the mayor's cycling commissioner Andrew Gilligan all give their views on how cycling in the capital can be improved.