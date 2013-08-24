Police at the scene of the double shooting in Kilburn, north London
Video

Kilburn shooting leaves one woman dead and another hurt

A 24-year-old woman has died and another has been injured in a shooting in Kilburn, north London, in the early hours.

Both were taken to hospital, where one was pronounced dead, after reports of shots being fired at about 04:20 BST.

The second woman, also 24, remains in hospital where her condition is not said to be serious.

BBC London's Warren Nettleford reports.

  • 24 Aug 2013