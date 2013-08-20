Media player
Ashes Oval pavilion is restored
England may have already won the series, but the fifth Ashes Test will still get underway at the Oval on Wednesday.
The venue is where the legend of the Ashes was born and, to mark this, the Pavilion has been restored over the winter and is about to open to members.
BBC London's Sara Orchard speaks to Richard Gould, chief executive of Surrey County Cricket Club, about the restoration.
20 Aug 2013
