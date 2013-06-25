Olympic Village
East London 'better than West' for quality of life

The East End of London has been hailed as the new West End.

According to new research, the area rivals parts of central and west London for jobs, transport links and quality of life.

Alexis Jourrou and The Centre for Economics and Business Research's Osman Ismail explain why a growing number of people are being drawn there.

