London's City University shuts Muslim prayer room
City University in London is being accused of discrimination by a group of Muslim students after they were no longer permitted to use a room for Friday prayers on campus.
The university says it is because the students will not submit their sermons to be checked.
In the past there have been accusations that extremist beliefs were being spread at prayer meetings.
22 Feb 2013
