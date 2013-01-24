Pom Poms
London Pom Pom business takes off

They are generally associated with cheerleaders, or seen on top of woolly hats, but a woman from south London has set up a successful business selling Pom Poms.

BBC London arts correspondent Brenda Emmanus visited Juliet Carr's studio in Tulse Hill.

