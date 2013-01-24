Media player
London Pom Pom business takes off
They are generally associated with cheerleaders, or seen on top of woolly hats, but a woman from south London has set up a successful business selling Pom Poms.
BBC London arts correspondent Brenda Emmanus visited Juliet Carr's studio in Tulse Hill.
24 Jan 2013
