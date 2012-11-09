Inside the luxury car
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Car manufacturing returns to London

Cars are once again being manufactured in London, although you probably will never see any of the vehicles on the capital's roads.

Luxury sports cars are now being built at the Park Royal Industrial site in west London before being shipped to wealthy customers in China.

Eterniti head engineer Alastair MacQueen and sales manager Andrew Brown talk about why London's car manufacturing heritage and image abroad are so important.

  • 09 Nov 2012