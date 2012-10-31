Youth media organisation called Fully Focused talked to youngsters about youth crime
London youngsters talk about their knife crime experience

"We know that knives have become a harsh reality for many young people. But why carry one in the first place?"

That was the question posed by a group of Londoners from a youth media organisation called Fully Focused.

Fully Focused is a production company that works with young people across London aged between 16 and 25.

BBC London asked it to look into the culture surrounding knives in the capital.

