Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
London youngsters talk about their knife crime experience
"We know that knives have become a harsh reality for many young people. But why carry one in the first place?"
That was the question posed by a group of Londoners from a youth media organisation called Fully Focused.
Fully Focused is a production company that works with young people across London aged between 16 and 25.
BBC London asked it to look into the culture surrounding knives in the capital.
-
31 Oct 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-london-19994549/london-youngsters-talk-about-their-knife-crime-experienceRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window