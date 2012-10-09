John Calleija introduces a Jubilee-inspired sculpture
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Rare pink diamonds go on display in London

Rare pink diamonds from Australia's Argyle mine have been displayed in Kensington, west London.

Josephine Johnson, manager of Argyle Pink Diamonds, calls them "stratospheric in terms of value".

Jewellery historian Vivienne Becker says they are "flukes of nature".

  • 09 Oct 2012