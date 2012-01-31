Media player
Inside the new-look King's Cross station
The BBC's Transport Correspondent Richard Westcott has been taking a look around the new western concourse at the redeveloped King's Cross Station.
Nigel Harris from Rail Magazine and Network Rail's Simon Kirby joined him for a look back at the history of the station and to discuss their hopes for its future.
31 Jan 2012
