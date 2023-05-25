Police officers are continuing their search for a missing 15-year-old boy in Gainsborough.

Oliwier was last seen near the riverbank of the River Trent late on Monday evening.

After CCTV showed someone entering the water at around the same time and location, Lincolnshire Police said it was now a recovery operation.

Supt Phil Baker said: "We're dealing with a 15 year old, and as a result of that it's very difficult for me and my officers not to be emotional and having to relay that message to his family."