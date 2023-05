A Lancaster bomber has taken off to commemorate 80 years since the Dambusters raids on the Ruhr Valley.

The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight aircraft left RAF Coningsby bound for London, where it was due to fly over the RAF Museum, in Hendon, before passing over Lincolnshire's former bases.

The bomber will traverse 28 bases in the county, including RAF Scampton, the former home of the 617 Squadron.