This is the moment John Gillon Watson was caught up in smoke created by a fire he set at a hospital A&E.

Patients and staff had to be evacuated from Lincoln County Hospital during the blaze on 29 March 2022, which caused £1.9m of damage.

Watson, 57, admitted a charge of arson being reckless as to whether life was endangered.

He was sentenced in his absence to six years and nine months in jail at Lincoln Crown Court.