Part of the A15 in Lincolnshire is completely closed after a car transporter overturned.

The road is shut in both directions from the A631 at Caenby Corner to the B1205 Kirton Road at Kirton Lindsey.

Lincolnshire Police said officers received reports at about 06:30 GMT that a Scania lorry had gone into a ditch, north of Caenby Corner.

The driver was uninjured, but the road remains closed while recovery of the vehicle takes place, the force said.

According to the traffic monitoring website Inrix, a diversion is in place and motorists are being rerouted through Kirton Lindsey.

