A nine-year-old girl who doctors said might never walk has seen her dreams come true thanks to pioneering surgery.

Phoebe, from Lincolnshire, dreamed of being a ballet dancer but was born with spina bifida, a condition where the spine and spinal cord do not develop properly in the womb.

But, in September, she became the first person with her type of scoliosis to undergo pioneering surgery to straighten her spine.

Now, Phoebe's dancing is coming on in leaps and bounds, and she has surprised even her surgeons with her determination to succeed.