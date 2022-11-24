Businesses in Lincoln have stepped in to help adapt the home of a three-year-old boy who has a rare form of epilepsy.

Theo, who has Ohtahara syndrome, needs constant care from his mum Kayleigh and as he gets older and needs larger equipment, the family home has became restrictive.

Following a plea on social media from a friend of Kayleigh's, local builders have offered to work for free to improve their home.

Kayleigh says it makes her feel "really emotional" that so many people have offered to help out.