The Red Arrows are settling in at their new base, following the closure of their former home

The display team moved across Lincolnshire to RAF Waddington, after the Ministry of Defence announced RAF Scampton would close by the end of the year.

Wg Cdr David Montenegro said logistically it was not very far, but it had taken "two years of planning to move 24 tonnes of equipment, up to 140 people and all the aircraft."

"It has been a huge effort," he said.