Police officers who were shown on social media dancing the Macarena at an LGBTQ+ Pride event have been defended by their Chief Constable.

The officers were called "embarrassing" and a "disgrace" by some on social media when the video, filmed at Lincoln's annual Pride celebration on Saturday, was shared on Twitter.

Lincolnshire Chief Constable Chris Haward said the officers' actions did not "detract from their duties".

He said policing was about "engagement, understanding and being part of the community", as well as enforcement.