The firm behind Lincolnshire's first edible insect farm say crickets are a "much more efficient way to produce protein" than traditional livestock.

Adam Banks from Bugvita/Instar farming said he hoped one day insect products would replace chicken and beef on supermarket shelves "but we're a very long way off that at the moment".

The company manufactures flavoured and powdered crickets for human consumption at its large purpose-built facility near Lincoln.

Mr Banks said the powder can be added to bread, energy bars and protein shakes while whole crickets, served as a party snack, are a "bit of a conversation starter".