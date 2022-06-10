This is the moment the UK's most wanted woman was detained in Spain nine years after going on the run.

Sarah Panitzke, 48, from York, was picked up by Spanish police and the UK authorities while dog walking in Santa Barbara, Tarragona, in February.

Panitzke was on trial for a VAT fraud in the UK when she went missing in 2013.

She was subsequently found guilty and given a sentence of eight years.

Panitzke appeared at Kingston Crown Court and was jailed for eight years on Friday.