A teenager who was diagnosed with epilepsy when she was 11 has explained how staff at her new school have put her more at ease about her seizures.

Milla, from Lincolnshire, who is now 14, says she just wants to be independent and live a "normal life".

However, she says she knows seizures with potentially dangerous consequences could strike at anytime.

All staff and teaching assistants who work with Milla at her school in Horncastle have received training so they know how to help and support her.