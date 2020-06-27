The RAF has rehearsed the flypast for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee over Lincolnshire.

RAF Cranwell, near Sleaford, stood in for Buckingham Palace as a number of airplanes and helicopters roared overhead in formation.

Senior Commander Capt Mike Baulkwill said the rehearsal was essential to "make sure it's safe and it looks good".

Around 70 aircraft will take to the skies above London on 2 June.

