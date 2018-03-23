A man who was evacuated to rural Lincolnshire in 1939 has been reunited with his wartime best friend for the first time in 77 years.

Roy Gelder, now 90, was sent to Frampton from Hull as the German air force targeted the city in bombing raids.

He spent the war with the Peach family, including John who became his firm friend.

The pair parted in 1945 but, after BBC Radio Lincolnshire managed to put the two in touch, are now making up for lost time.