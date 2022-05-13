A Lincolnshire school is providing prom outfits free of charge in a bid to ease the burden for struggling families.

Skegness Academy allows students to borrow second-hand evening wear without having to worry about the large price tag so they can all enjoy the school leavers' celebration.

Since opening, the school's "prom shop" has received donations of goods from across the local community - including dresses, shoes, jewellery and suits.

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.