Secret Spalding shop shelf reveals bootleg cigarette haul
Trading Standards officers in Lincolnshire found a haul of illicit cigarettes during a raid on a shop.
Accompanied by police, the officers discovered about 10,000 cigarettes stowed on an under-floor shelf, covered with other stock, at the shop in Spalding.
The shelf rose and fell when controlled by a key fob remote.
As well as the illicit tobacco, officers also found a stash of illegal medicines and a large quantity of cash.
An investigation was now under way, a council spokesperson said.