Thousands of illegal cigarettes were found hidden behind a ceiling light during in a Lincolnshire shop by police and Trading Standards officers.

The light fitting in the shop in Boston could be lowered and raised by using a remote control hidden in a car key fob.

Andy Wright, from Lincolnshire Trading Standards, said hiding places for illegal goods were becoming "more and more elaborate".

"Suspending the weight of the metal box in the ceiling must have been quite an undertaking," he said.