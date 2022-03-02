Veteran MP Sir Edward Leigh has faced a backlash over comments he made during a debate on the refugee crisis in Ukraine.

The Conservative MP for Gainsborough told the Commons "we have done our bit" on immigration from eastern Europe, adding that migration from the region had already led to "extreme pressure in terms of housing and jobs".

